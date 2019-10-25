Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool Preview

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur meet at Anfield on Sunday for the first time since their Champions League final meeting in June, with the Merseysiders looking capable of adding more trophies around their sixth European title and the north Londoners still figuring out how to rediscover that level.

The Reds bounced back from their first points dropped this term, tearing through Belgium side Genk 4-1 on the road in Champions League play Wednesday. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a brace on either side of halftime – including a cheeky finish for the second — before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped each other for goals in the final quarter-hour.

“The goals were incredible, absolutely incredible,” Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s official website after Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Champions League appearance since April 2018 went off spectacularly. “The second one, I didn’t see one like this for a long, long, long time, if ever, because it really was a very special moment. And the first one is something that Ox is obviously able to do, the unexpected shot. Unfortunately, he doesn’t shoot so often that it will always be unexpected.”

The result gave Liverpool (8-1-0) six points through their first three Champions League matches and marked just their third win in the last eight road contests in Europe’s top competition. The Merseysiders are five points clear of provisional second-place Leicester City and six better than two-time champions Manchester City.

Despite owning more than double Tottenham’s 12 points, Klopp is taking nothing for granted heading into this match as they wrap up a run of three matches in seven days that started with their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford versus Manchester United last Sunday.

“The situation of Tottenham I cannot judge because I have no idea what happens there and stuff like this. Football is like this, from time to time things don’t work out,” said Klopp at his Friday news conference. “But now we saw that game [against Red Star], and it was not the only game – even in the other games, when the results were not really there they had good moments as well.

“It was not that they forget how to play football, that Harry Kane doesn’t know anymore – he showed in that game [against Red Star] how good he can be. Then Son, then Alli, [who has been] often injured [but now] coming back, finding rhythm and all that stuff.

Klopp is waiting on the availability of centre back Joel Matip, who is dealing with a sore knee, but right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be restored to the first XI after missing out midweek due to illness. His opposite number Andrew Robertson got an hour runout versus Genk and is expected to play the full 90.

Spurs (3-3-3) are the best of a five-team pack on 12 points, sitting seventh in the table. The Lilywhites are looking for back-to-back wins across all competitions for the first time this season after smashing five by Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, erasing the goal difference from a humiliating 7-2 defeat at Bayern Munich last month and resurrecting their hopes for getting out of their Champions League group.

Harry Kane’s brace bracketed one by Heung-Min Son and a goal by Erik Lamela as Tottenham put on an offensive clinich and finished with 12 shots on target among their 19 attempts.

“We were aggressive from the start and that’s why we deserved a goal,” said Son, who will make his 200th Spurs appearance in this match, to the club’s official website. “The cross from Coco (Erik Lamela) and finish from Harry was really good for the first goal. After that, everyone got the confidence back and we played how we wanted. This is the right way and the right attitude and mentality to take forward.”

Stringing together these kind of results has been elusive for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with the increased scrutiny coming from last season’s run to the Champions League final proving chafing at times. Spurs have also wobbled in terms of quality and continue to soldier on without No. 1 keeper Hugo Lloris, who is a long-term absentee as the World Cup winner recovers from a dislocated elbow.

Kane and Son have been the two players mostly immune to Spurs’ match-to-match struggles, accounting for 14 of the team’s 24 goals in all competitions. Lamela and newcomer Tanguy Ndombele have been the primary playmakers, sharing the team lead with three assists, and Pochettino wants to see more of the swagger his side showed in disposing of Red Star Belgrade with ease.

“Most important is the way we are, to find a way to be solid, rather than think too much about Liverpool, think about ourselves, improve in all the areas we need to improve,” Pochettino said Friday. “You know me very well after more than five years here, always our plan is us. Of course, we need to care about the details of the opponent but most important is how we approach the game.

“We respect them because they’re showing great quality and good performance and great results. It’s going to be difficult, but our mentality is the same, we will go there thinking we can beat them.”

Before the 2-0 victory in Madrid, Liverpool did the double over Spurs in the regular season with a pair of 2-1 triumphs. Goerginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored in the victory at Anfield last term as Liverpool ran their home unbeaten streak over Spurs to nine (6-3-0) in all competitions.

Tottenham have just two in 28 visits to Anfield in the Premier League era, winning in 1993 and 2011.