Tottenham Hotspur-Everton Preview

To say the early portion of the Premier League season has been a serious disappointment for both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton would be a major understatement.

Both sitting in the bottom half of the table entering this weekend’s play, these underachievers meet Sunday at Goodison Park.

When action kicks off this weekend, the Premier League table will show Spurs (3-3-4) sitting a shocking 11th, whilst Everton (3-1-6) are an unacceptable 16th – and just two points ahead of the drop zone.

“They need a win, we need a win,” Spurs defender Eric Dier told his club’s official website.

“So, I think it’s going to be interesting.”

The status of those sides continue to be a concern for both supporter bases. Particularly at Tottenham, where they played for a Champions League title last season and now are mired in an 0-1-2 league stretch and a seemingly unthinkable 0-2-9 rut on the road in the top-flight since beating relegated Fulham on Jan. 20.

Spurs jumped out to a 1-0 lead at leaders Liverpool last weekend on Harry Kane’s goal in the first minute, but that was all they could manage during a 2-1 defeat.

“We are together and we want success together,” Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko said. “Of course, the results in the last few weeks haven’t been great for us, but that’s football. That’s life.

“Sometimes it can be like this and we have to work our way through it, stick together. I’m sure good things will follow soon. Hopefully, that will start against Everton next weekend.”

Spurs’ cause won’t be helped with Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Danny Rose (yellow-card accumulation) out and defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) a serious doubt for this match.However, they are 7-6-0 against Everton since a 2-1 loss at Goodison on Dec. 9, 2012.

Kane and Heung-min Son each had a brace in Tottenham’s 6-2 rout of the Toffees on the road last season. Kane has recorded a brace in each of his last four matches against Everton.

All three Everton victories have at Goodison, where they just beat Watford 2-0 in League Cup action this week. That result could provide some level of momentum, and even confidence, for the Toffees as they look to rebound from a disheartening 3-2 top-flight defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton in the 74th minute, but the hosts tied the match on Neal Maupay’s successful penalty in the 80th and were awarded the winner off a Lucas Digne own goal in stoppage time, as Everton lost for the fifth time in six Premier League contests.

That makes this fixture, against a traditional Premier League power, nearly seem like a must-win scenario for the Toffees, who need to take advantage of their home surroundings.

“We wan to win the game, and have to show that desire at Goodison,” manager Marco Silva told Everton’s official website.

“We are getting strong every single match at home … and on Sunday, we have to do the same. At our best level, with Goodison being our 12th man, we can win the game.”

Calvert-Lewin leads Everton with three league goals, but has none in three games versus Spurs.