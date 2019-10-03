Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Tottenham Hotspur might be in more disarray than many think following an embarrassing mid-week loss in Europe. At least they have something positive to build on within the Premier League.

Looking to win back-to-back top-flight matches and on the road for the first time this season Saturday, Spurs visit a Brighton & Hove Albion side that’s not experienced victory since the opening weekend.

Supporters, and even players, voiced their displeasure after Tottenham’s incredulous 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in Champions League play on Tuesday. Fans continue to bash manager Mauricio Pochettino for his tactics, specifically his diamond formation, as cited by hitc.com, that puts more pressure on the full-backs and wide players to cover massive amounts of ground.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who assisted on Son Heung-Min’s opening goal Tuesday, reportedly admitted to ESPN that the team felt tired as a collective, perhaps from the system’s responsibilities. There’s also the reported persistent discontent among players regarding their contract statuses, particularly valuable midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Whilst the state of the squad seems less than peachy, there’s a job to do and Pochettino’s men must move forward and quickly forget about the past.

“I want to be honest here,” keeper and captain Hugo Lloris told Spurs’ official website, “of course we feel bad, we all do, but we don’t have time to think too much. There is another big game on Saturday, and the best way is to move on and forget about this defeat.

“The best way is to stop thinking (about it) and to be ready for Brighton, where we have an obligation to get three points and even more for our pride, to respond after (the Bayern Munich debacle). The responsibility belongs to everyone and now we need a collective response on Saturday.”

Spurs should have reason to feel good about things within the Premier League after bouncing back from a loss at Leicester City with a 2-1 home triumph over Southampton last Saturday. Son assisted on Tanguy Ndombele’s goal in the 24th minute and Harry Kane (five Premier League goals) put Spurs ahead for good just before half via Eriksen.

Tottenham are 3-1-0 against Brighton in Premier League play, and based on the way the Seagulls have fared early in the campaign, that unbeaten spell should continue as Spurs try to finally earn a road victory in the top-flight after starting 0-2-1 away from their new digs.

Brighton (1-3-3), momentarily flirting with the drop zone in the Premier League table, have been outscored 10-2 since winning 3-0 at Watford to open this season. They’ve been blanked in their last two league matches, most recently 2-0 at Chelsea last weekend.

Whilst the club still seems to be getting accustomed to the guidance of manager Graham Potter, confidence remains despite the lingering offensive challenges.

“It’s been a struggle (to score goals), but we’re still learning and adapting to the gaffer’s way of playing,” defender Lewis Dunk told Brighton’s official website. “We’ll keep learning as much as we can and keep improving. Hopefully the goals will come sooner rather than later.”