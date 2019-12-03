Breaking News
Toronto selects Juan Agudelo in MLS re-entry draft

TORONTO (AP)Former New England forward Juan Agudelo was selected by Toronto on Tuesday in the second stage of Major League Soccer’s re-entry draft.

The 27-year-old’s option had been declined by New England, which paid him $605,000 this year.

Agudelo has made 28 appearances for the U.S. national team.

Agudelo has 46 goals and 22 assists in 215 regular-season MLS appearances, including three goals in 28 games last season.

Signed as a homegrown player by the New York Red Bulls in 2010, Agudelo went to Chivas USA in 2012 and New England in 2013.

