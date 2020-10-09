Toronto FC-FCC Preview

Toronto can become the first team to book their MLS playoff place this weekend against FC Cincinnati, but Greg Vanney is guarding against complacency.

The Reds top the Supporters’ Shield standings after four straight wins and a fifth would secure a postseason berth.

Those successes have come against four of the other five teams in the top six in the East, yet next opponents Cincinnati are considerably more modest opponents on paper down in 13th.

Coach Vanney is keen to ensure Toronto do not waste an opportunity to maintain their momentum, however.

“Momentum is precious in this league,” he said. “We have that right now and we want to protect it and keep it.

“The opposition is whoever it is, no matter who, what day or wherever, we need to go out and be the best version of us on that day and get a result and keep the momentum going for ourselves.

“I don’t think I’ll have to remind or motivate people too much. I think everybody’s in a good mindset and they’ll be ready to go.”

Toronto have been dealt a blow by news Jozy Altidore will be missing for a month, yet Vanney can turn to an able deputy in eight-goal 20-year-old Ayo Akinola.

By contrast, Cincinnati have not scored in their past four matches, collecting just a single point in that time.

Jurgen Locadia pulled up in the defeat to Philadelphia Union, too, and Cincinnati have little choice but to attempt to stifle the leaders.

Jaap Stam said: “We need to be cautious at certain times, to not give away the opportunities too easily.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game. We’re going to be trying to make it difficult for them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Brandon Vazquez

As the man who replaced Locadia in midweek, Vazquez would appear in line to come into the side. He has scored just once this season, making four starts, but that is prolific by Cincinnati’s standards. They are still searching for the answer up front.

Toronto – Alejandro Pozuelo

Remarkably, Cincinnati’s past four home games have finished goalless, their blunt attack offset by an ability to slow visitors. It will fall to Toronto’s MVP candidate Pozuelo, with nine assists this season, to supply the ammunition for Akinola.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto beat Cincinnati in both meetings last season, outscoring them by a combined 7-2. Nick DeLeon was directly involved in three of the seven goals, scoring twice and assisting once.

– Cincinnati failed to score again in their loss to the Union on Wednesday and now have just two goals in their past 11 matches. Their total of eight goals for the season ties DC United’s 2013 mark for the fewest after 16 matches in MLS history.

– No team have been better than Toronto since the MLS regular season resumed in August, collecting a league-high 25 points (W8 D1 L2). Their eight wins are also the most in the competition since returning from MLS is Back.

– Cincinnati are goalless in four straight matches after a five-match scoring drought earlier in the season. They are just the second team in MLS history to have multiple four-match scoring droughts in a single season after Toronto themselves in 2007.

– Akinola scored his eighth goal of the season in Toronto’s 1-0 win at New England Revolution on Wednesday. Akinola has scored 0.94 goals per 90 minutes this season, the best rate in MLS.