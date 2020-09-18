Toronto FC-D.C. United Preview

Greg Vanney is anticipating some bad blood will carry over from Toronto’s previous meeting with DC United as they start a long stretch of away matches in the United States capital this weekend.

TFC threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with DC in their opening match of the MLS is Back Tournament, despite United playing the entire second half with 10 men.

There were disagreements between the two sets of players at full-time, which Toronto coach Vanney referenced this week as he discussed the upcoming meeting.

“Yes, I do think there will be a little bit of emotion in the game, ” he said.

The fixture is Toronto’s first back in the U.S. since the Orlando tournament, meanwhile, having previously played only against fellow Canadian outfits.

There is no immediate prospect of a return to their home after traveling south of the border, though, and Vanney added: “I think the circumstances are tougher for our teams for sure.

“There’s no such thing as a home game anymore. Everything is going to be on the road. We’re going to be living in hotels. Our training facilities are going to be makeshift training facilities. It’s different. There are far more variables for our team, the Canadian teams, than other teams.”

DC has won only once since that 2-2 draw two months ago, but hopes to get more from January signing Julian Gressel, a star performer with Atlanta United.

“I see a lot more from him to come,” coach Ben Olsen said of Gressel, who has one goal and one assist this season. “There’s some areas he’s been what we expected and there’s some areas we need to see improvement.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Ola Kamara

Gressel is not the only attacking piece who has failed to perform so far this season. Centre-forward Kamara, the main man since Wayne Rooney’s departure, has scored just once. If provider Gressel can get back on track, Kamara might well profit.

Toronto – Ayo Akinola

Twenty-year-old Akinola burst onto the scene with a brace against DC in July in his first appearance of the season. He followed that display up with a hat-trick in the next match but has since struggled. The striker, like Kamara, might hope to kickstart his campaign this week.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Six of the sides’ past seven meetings have ended level after 90 minutes, with DC winning once and Toronto winning in extra time in last season’s playoffs.

– DC United failed to score for the second straight home match as they fell 2-0 to New York Red Bulls on Saturday. United had scored in 14 of their previous 15 matches at Audi Field before being shut out twice in a row.

– Toronto have lost just one of their past 10 away regular season matches dating back to last August, although six of those have ended in draws (3-1-6). They did win their most recent away match (2-1 at Montreal Impact) and could win consecutive away matches for the first time since August to September 2017 three straight).

– DC United has failed to score in the first half of their past 14 MLS matches (including playoffs), the longest such run since Chivas USA went 14 straight first halves without a goal in July to September 2014. The last team to fail to score in the first half of 15 straight matches was Toronto (16) from May to August 2011.

– Federico Higuain scored 11 times against Toronto in his career (10 with Columbus Crew, one with DC in July’s draw). No player has scored more goals against the Reds since Higuain joined MLS in August 2012.