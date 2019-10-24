Toronto FC beats NYCFC 2-1 to reach East semifinals

NEW YORK (AP)Alejandro Pozuelo converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute for his second goal of the game and Toronto FC beat top-seeded New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Playing without striker Jozy Altidore (quad) and defender Omar Gonzalez (hamstring), Toronto advanced to face the winner of Philadelphia-Atlanta game Thursday night on Oct. 30 for a spot in the MLS Cup. It’s Toronto’s third Eastern Conference final in the last four seasons.

Pozuelo scored in the 47th by intercepting an ill-advised header to the goalkeeper and sliding it inside the post. On the winner, he sent Sean Johnson diving the wrong way with a chip shot down the middle.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi tied it in the 69th, sending home Maximiliano Moralez’s cross at the back post.

The game was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, because of the Yankees’ playoff run.

SOUNDERS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Gustav Svensson scored his second career playoff goal in the 64th minute, Nicolas Lodeiro added the capper in the 81st minute and Seattle beat Real Salt Lake to advance to the Western Conference final for the third time in four seasons.

Seattle will face Los Angeles FC or the LA Galaxy in the conference final Tuesday night. The Sounders will host if it’s the Galaxy; they will go to Southern California if LAFC is their opponent. Seattle won each of its last two trips to the conference final under the old format of the MLS Cup playoffs.

