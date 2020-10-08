Toronto beats Revolution 1-0, boasts best record in MLS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.

Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.

Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.

New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.

IMPACT 2, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Bojan Krkic scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help Montreal beat Columbus.

The Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.

Krkic nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.

INTER MIAMI 2, RED BULLS 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Gonzalo Higuain scored his first MLS goal off a free kick in the 81st minute to lift Miami past New York.

Matias Pellegrini, also scored for Inter Miami (4-10-2), which snapped a three-match losing streak. The Red Bulls (6-8-2) have lost two straight.

Omir Fernandez scored in the 53rd minute for the Red Bulls.

ATLANTA UNITED 0, ORLANDO CITY 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Brad Guzan made a diving stop in the 86th minute among his six saves, and Atlanta settled for a scoreless draw with Orlando.

It was Guzan’s fifth shutout of the season and his third in the last five games for Atlanta (5-8-3).

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start of the season and had three saves for Orlando City (8-2-6), which is unbeaten in 10 games.

UNION 3, CINCINNATI 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Ilsinho scored for the second time in three games and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.

Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn’t scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19. Cincinnati (3-9-4) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, and Jack Elliott capped the scoring in the 80th for Philadelphia (9-3-4) .

NYCFC 4, D.C. UNITED 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and New York beat D.C. United in its return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in eight months.

NYCFC (8-6-2) has won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-3 during the stretch. D.C. (2-9-5) has lost four consecutive matches and is winless in seven.

Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.

DYNAMO 2, FC DALLAS 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Darwin Quintero and Darwin Ceren scored and short-handed Houston beat Dallas.

Houston’s Maruo Manotas was shown a red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-5-7) snapped six-game winless streak dating to a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 5.

Dallas (5-4-6) is winless in four games.

SPORTING KC 1, FIRE O

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Kansas City beat Chicago.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Goalkeepers Bobby Shuttleworth of Chicago and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each finished with two saves.

SOUNDERS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Jordan Morris scored his eighth goal of the season midway through the first half, Yeimar Gomez Andrade added a goal on a header early in the second half, and Seattle beat Salt Lake.

Seattle (9-3-3) padded its lead atop the Western Conference with its third straight win and fifth in the last six matches.

Real Salt Lake (4-6-6) lost its second straight match and dropped into ninth place in the Western Conference after Houston’s win over FC Dallas earlier Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake controlled the final 20 minutes after a Seattle own goal in the 68th minute cut the deficit in half.

TIMBERS 6, GALAXY 3

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Felipe Mora and Jeremy Ebobisse each scored twice, leading Portland to a win over Los Angeles.

Portland (8-4-3) has won three consecutive matches. The Galaxy (4-8-3) are winless in their last five, including four straight losses.

Larrys Mabiala and Diego Valeri also scored for the Timbers.

Julian Araujo scored his first goal of the season in the 34th minute for the Galaxy. Ethan Zubak added a goal in the 55th and Cristian Pavon another in the 70th.

EARTHQUAKES 3, WHITECAPS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Cristian Espinoza scored, James Marcinkowski recorded his second career shutout, and San Jose beat Vancouver for its third straight win.

Andres Rios and Paul Marie also scored for San Jose (5-6-5).

Vancouver (5-11-0) has lost four games in a row.

