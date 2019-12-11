Toolson, Childs lead BYU over Nevada 75-42

PROVO, Utah (AP)Jake Toolson had 15 points, Yoeli Childs had a double-double and BYU handed Nevada its worst loss of the season, 75-42, on Tuesday night.

Childs had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his second-straight double-double in his third game back from a season-opening suspension. Alex Barcello added 13 points, TJ Haws 11 and Connor Harding 10 for BYU (8-4).

Jalen Harris had 15 points for the Wolf Pack (7-4), who scored 24 points less than their previous low game. There made a season-low 16 field goals on 65 attempts for a season-worst 24.6%. They went 3 of 23 from 3-point range when had have been shooting 40% and making more than 10 a game.

BYU went 12 of 37 from 3-point range, five by Toolson, increasing its record to five-straight games with double-figure triples.

Nevada was 7 of 12 from the foul line, six less makes than its average.

