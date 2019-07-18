Tony Romo to play in golf tournament in Tyler

STATELINE, NEVADA – JULY 14: Tony Romo tees off on hole 7 of the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tony Romo has committed to play in the 49th annual Texas State Open at The Cascades in Tyler July 30-August 2.

Romo, former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, will be among the 156 professionals and amateurs in the 72-hole stroke play event.

The field will play 36-holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. All four rounds will be contested at The Cascades Club.

The tournament has a purse of $200,000.

Romo won his second consecutive American Century Championship celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Sunday.

He led throughout the entire tournament and became only the fourth player to win back-to-back titles at the event.