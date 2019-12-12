Tolefree scores 20, hits six 3-pointers for No. 21 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and No. 21 Arkansas ran away from Tulsa 91-41 on Wednesday night.

Tolefree remained hot from 3-point distance, making 6 of 10. She has made 13 of 22 3-pointers over the last three games. Barnum, a redshirt freshman forward, had her first career double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her 14 points.

Tulsa was hurt by a 9-minute, 15 second scoring drought in the first half. After the game was tied at 2, Arkansas went on an 18-0 run and Tulsa failed to score until Addison Richards made a layup with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Gaulden capped the first-half scoring with Arkansas leading 41-16.

The Golden Hurricane (3-7) missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% from the field overall. Arkansas (9-1) made 11 of 32 3-pointers and finished at 44% shooting overall. Arkansas had more bench points (46) and points in the paint (42) than Tulsa had total points.

Richards and KK Rodriguez scored 9 points each for Tulsa. Kendrian Elliott had 11 rebounds.

Tolefree had a quiet first half, scoring two points. The second half was a different story as she made 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Three of her 3-pointers came in the first 3 ½ minutes of the third quarter as the Razorbacks had a 13-2 run to extend their lead to 36 points. The margin first reached 50 points, 84-34, with 2:49 to go in the game.

