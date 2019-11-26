TJC women’s soccer team back in Tyler with 4th national championship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies returned home Monday with school’s 62nd national championship all-time.

For Coach Corey Rose, who’s been TJC’s head women’s soccer coach since the program’s inception in 2008, it’s the fourth time he guides an Apache Ladies team to the NJCAA crown, having won titles in 2009, 2011, and 2017 as well.

TJC defeated Monroe College (New York) 4-1 to win the title Saturday in Melbourne, Florida, avenging a loss in last year’s final. It also marks their second title in the last four years. The Apache Ladies have reached the championship game of the NJCAA women’s tournament in each of the last four seasons.

Freshman forward Mukarama Abdulai was named the tournament’s offensive MVP scoring six goals in the four tourney games including two in the final.

Sophomore center-back Marta Estupiñan won defensive MVP honors.

Freshman defender Hitomi Yamaue was also named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team.

Rose was the coach of the tournament.

The victory for the Apache Ladies also snapped Monroe’s 31-match unbeaten streak.

The title is also special for new athletics director Kevin Vest, and president Dr. Juan Mejia, as it is their first.

