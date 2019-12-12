TJC Women celebrate ugly Christmas sweater day blowing out Jacksonville College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a festive evening at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium Wednesday.

The TJC Apache Ladies celebrated ugly Christmas sweater night while playing host to Jacksonville College.

TJC assistant coach Bryant Porter probably topped the cake with his outfit.

As far as the game, Tyler was dominant, defeating the Lady Jaguars 105-47.

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard’s bunch got 19 points from LaPoynor alum Te’Aire Hambrick, 18 from Saige Roberts, 14 from Niya McGuire, and 11 from Felmas Koranga.

The Apache Ladies improved to 11-2 on the season, and 3-0 in Region 14 Conference action.

Ca’Leyah Burrell was the only player to reach double figures for Jacksonville with 10.

The Lady Jags drop to 2-9 on the year, and 1-2 in league play.

Watch the video to see the highlights and the sweaters.