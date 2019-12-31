TJC stays undefeated with blowout of Houston CC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College men’s basketball team showed very little rust Monday as it got back on the court after Christmas break.

No. 10 nationally-ranked TJC defeated Houston Community College 100-71 to remain undefeated on the season. The Apaches are now 11-0 on the year.

Six Tyler players scored in double figures in the victory, led by Kieffer Punter with 18. The sophomore guard hit five three-pointers.

The Apaches resume Region 14 conference play Friday when they host Angelina.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

