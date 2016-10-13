TJC Soccer teams sweep Angelina

The Tyler Junior College Apache men’s and women’s soccer teams had little trouble with first-year program Angelina Wednesday. The TJC women routed the Lady Runners 6-1, while the men trounced AC 9-1 afterwards.

Watch the video to some highlights.

The Tyler men, ranked No. 1 in the country are now 14-0 on the season, and 10-0 in Region 14 action. The Apache ladies improved to 12-1-1 on the year, and 6-0 in conference play.

The Angelina men are still searching for their first win of the season (0-10-2, 0-9-2), while the Lady Runners fall to 6-6, and 4-4 respectively.