TJC Soccer teams sweep Angelina

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tyler Junior College Apache men’s and women’s soccer teams had little trouble with first-year program Angelina Wednesday.  The TJC women routed the Lady Runners 6-1, while the men trounced AC 9-1 afterwards.

Watch the video to some highlights.

The Tyler men, ranked No. 1 in the country are now 14-0 on the season, and 10-0 in Region 14 action.  The Apache ladies improved to 12-1-1 on the year, and 6-0 in conference play.

The Angelina men are still searching for their first win of the season (0-10-2, 0-9-2), while the Lady Runners fall to 6-6, and 4-4 respectively.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51