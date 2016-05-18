TJC seeks return ticket to world series, 8 Apaches sign

The Tyler Junior College Apaches head into the District C Tournament in Plano as the Region 14 champion and are scheduled to play the winner between Richland and Coastal Bend Thursday at 7:00pm. If TJC can win three straight games, they will punch their ticket to the NJCAA world series where they would seek their third consecutive national championship.

Watch the video to see the story as Wednesday, the Apaches also had eight of their players sign with 4-year schools, with five of them going to Division-One programs.

Jared Pauley – UT Tyler

Sam Sitton – UT Tyler

Jonathan Groff – New Mexico State

Weston Smart – Houston Baptist

Mason Mallard – Louisiana Tech

Ryan Cheatham – Lamar

Jace Campbell – Lamar

Chandler Muckelroy – Texas Wesleyan