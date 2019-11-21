TJC men’s soccer eliminated from national tournament, Apache Ladies on to semis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the second consecutive year, the TJC Apaches men’s soccer team comes up short of the national tournament semifinals.

After dropping its opening game of Pool C play Monday 2-0 to Cowley College, TJC would have to win Wednesday by at least three goals to keep its season alive and punch a ticket to the NJCAA Division 1 final four.

Thaabit Baartman scored two goals for the Apaches early in the second half against Laramie County, but TJC could never find a third despite over a dozen shots on goal for the contest.

So even though the Apaches won the game 2-0, Laramie County which defeated Cowley College 3-0 on Tuesday, wins Pool C, advances to the semifinal round because of goal differential.

Meanwhile, it was another story for the TJC women’s soccer team as they reached the Final Four of the NJCAA national tourney for the fourth consecutive year. In Melbourne, Florida Wednesday, the Apache Ladies defeated Snow College 3-2 to secure a spot in Friday’s semis.

TJC will face Eastern Florida State at Noon.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights.