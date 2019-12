TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apache men’s basketball team is 9-0.

TJC blew out Lee College Wednesday 111-83 to also improve to 2-0 in Region 14 Conferences action.

Meanwhile, the TJC Apache Ladies opened their league schedule prior to the men’s contest. They defeated Paris Junior College 80-57, to win their seventh game in a row.

The Tyler women is now 9-2 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.