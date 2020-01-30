TJC men hold off TVCC in 2 OT’s, TJC Women fall to Panola

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are accustomed to barn burners when Highway 31 rivals Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley Community College get together.

Tuesday, saw one of the greatest battles in the rivalry’s history, as the No. 8-ranked Apache Men outlasted the Cardinals 110-106 in double overtime.

Sophomore guard Shahada Wells put TJC on his back in the overtime sessions. He finished with a triple-double of 38 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Longview alum Jason Bush added 26 points for the Apaches, while SFA signee Deandre Heckard had 23.

TVCC was led by Trevon Fuller who poured in 30. Dashawn Davis had 29 for the Cardinals.

Tyler improves to 18-1 on the season, and 10-1 in conference play. Trinity Valley falls to 13-8, and 7-4 respectively.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the TJC Apache Ladies fell to Panola 80-62, dropping to 17-4 overall, and 7-2 in league play.

The Fillies, coached by Athens grad Alex Furr, improve to 6-3 in Region 14, and 10-9 on the campaign.

Watch the video to see highlights.