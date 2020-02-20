TJC gets payback over rival Kilgore, Apache Ladies fall at Panola

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was another barn burner in the Highway 31 rivalry Wednesday.

The No. 7 ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches overcame an early deficit, then after trailing by one at halftime, they wound up holding off a late push by Kilgore College to come away with a 70-67 victory.

The Apaches improved to 23-1 on the season avenging their only loss so far in this 2019-20 campaign. They are also 15-1 in Region 14 action, now four games ahead of second place Kilgore.

The Rangers dropped to 21-7 on the season, and 11-6 in league play.

Kieffer Punter led a TJC foursome in double figures with 14 points. Rodrige Andela finished with a double-double for KC with 16 points and ten rebounds.

On the other hand, the TJC women fell on the road at Panola as the Fillies coaches by Athens alum Alex Furr sweep the regular season series with a 65-62 victory.

Watch the video to see the highlights.