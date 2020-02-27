TJC fights back from early deficit to beat Panola

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches celebrated sophomore night Wednesday.

The Panola Ponies came out very serious about spoiling it.

Panola hit nine 3-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game, opening up a 33-20 lead on the No. 6-ranked Apaches.

But the Ponies cooled off and TJC got to work.

Tyler went on a 21-7 run to close out the first half and head into the locker room with a 41-40 advantage.

TJC would pull out a 90-82 victory over Panola to sweep the season series, as sophomore Shahada Wells led the way with 23 points.

Kamari Brown finished with 17 to lead the Ponies.

The win also makes the Apaches a perfect 14-0 this season. Coach Mike Marquis’ team is now on an eight-game winning streak, improving to 25-1 overall, and 17-1 in conference play.

Panola falls to 19-10 on the season, and 10-8 in league action.