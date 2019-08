Apaches are having a strong start to 2019

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Volleyball team came into 2019 ranked as one of the top programs in the country, and they showcased that talent at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Saturday as they finished up the Rose City Classic.

The Apaches made quick work of Temple College, beating the Leopards in three straight sets.

Earlier in the day, Tyler knocked off Missouri State University-West Plains.