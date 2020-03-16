TJC, NJCAA cancels all athletics for the rest of the school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College has canceled all athletics for the rest of the school year, which is in step with nearly all college sports organizations in the country.

The official word came down Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., but the move was widely expected. The decision came down roughly at the same time that the NJCAA decided to cancel athletics nationwide for the remainder of the academic year.

Update – Following the latest CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19, the @NJCAA has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming basketball championships, spring sports competition for the remainder of the academic year.



The NCAA has canceled all sports in every division in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control over the weekend recommended that there be no gatherings of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.

In Texas, there are nearly 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that number is expected to climb. East Texas has five cases with four in Smith County and 1 in Gregg County.

There are an estimated 6,500 confirmed deaths from the virus worldwide and will surely grow.

Most Texas colleges and high schools have postponed returning from spring break due to the spread of the virus. TJC will not hold classes this week, but will switch to online classes starting March 23. It is unknown how long that will last.