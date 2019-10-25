TJC baseball player runs his Forrest Gump character to viral levels

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Talk about taking your character o new heights.

Wednesday, the Tyler Junior College baseball team held their annual halloween intra-squad scrimmage.

Sophomore second baseman Ren Reynolds, a Kilgore alum, took things a few steps further, literally.

Reynolds dressed up as Forrest Gump, and like his character, he just kept running, and running, and running.

The video posted by the school’s athletics department has gone viral, and just the original post has over six-million views on twitter.

“Growing up you know is just one of the movies we watched with my family all the time. And we always just had fun quoting it. So, I figured you know, just bring it to life. I figured if you’re gonna play the character, you gotta do it right. You know so I did my best. And it’s pretty crazy. Now I didn’t expect it to get that kind of attention. But it’s pretty cool, getting T-J-C some recognition,” said Reynolds.