Tired Medvedev out of Kremlin Cup after Shanghai win

MOSCOW (AP)Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.

The fourth-ranked Russian was coming into the Moscow tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai final on Sunday. He’s reached the final of his last six consecutive tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which has meant a busy playing schedule.

Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt ”drained psychologically and physically” after his Shanghai victory.

In Tuesday’s matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5.

The defending women’s champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.

Eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova won 6-1, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

