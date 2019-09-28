Breaking News
Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials

Sports

by: By ANNE M. PETERSON

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for ”misconduct directed at match officials.”

The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.

