Timbers-Earthquakes Preview

Matias Almeyda hopes his struggling San Jose Earthquakes can turn performances into results as they again take on Portland Timbers this weekend.

The Quakes are winless in seven and plunged new depths last week as they were dismantled 7-1 by Seattle Sounders.

But San Jose have since responded by securing back-to-back draws against difficult opponents, 0-0 against rivals LA Galaxy and then 1-1 versus Portland, who they now face once more.

The two points have gone some way to shifting the pressure on coach Almeyda, but he believes the Quakes deserved more.

“In the past two games, we have played our game,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t reflect in the final result. I think we were missing the relentlessness that [Portland] had when they countered and scored the goal. We always need as many chances [as possible] to be able to score.

“We will insist with our game, especially with those we can count on.”

The back-to-back battles come amid testing conditions on the west coast, where wildfires have caused hazardous air quality and hindered training sessions.

Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said: “I’ve said it many times; it’s incredible the group that we have. I’m so proud of the guys.

“They’ve faced so many different things. This week has been very tough. Not being able to have good and clean air to be able to have normal training.”

He suggested San Jose’s style of play made life particularly difficult for his side.

“It’s not easy, especially against a team that favors the physical part of the game,” Savarese said. “The running, the one-on-one. That’s why I was very proud of my players.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Florian Jungwirth

This has been a testing stretch for defender Jungwirth. His hapless attempts to halt the rampant Jordan Morris set into motion their Seattle humiliation, but he was then moved to midfield for the next two matches and performed well. His role may have a big bearing on this fixture.

Portland Timbers – Yimmi Chara

The midweek draw provided the moment Portland fans had been waiting for. Stalwart Diego Chara fed brother Yimmi, who stylishly opened his Timbers account. The more attacking sibling will now look to kick on against the same opponents again.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Earthquakes have lost only one of their past seven home MLS matches against the Timbers (4-1-2) following a 1-1 draw at Earthquakes Stadium on Wednesday. The Timbers have not scored more than once in any of those seven games, totaling four goals across the matches.

– San Jose’s draw with the Timbers on Wednesday marked their seventh consecutive home match without a win (0-3-4), although they have drawn four of their five home matches this season. The Earthquakes are one of three teams (also New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati) without a home victory in 2020.

– The Timbers scored first in their 1-1 draw with the Earthquakes on Wednesday, the eighth and ninth points Portland have dropped from a winning position this season. Only the Colorado Rapids (10) have lost more points after leading in MLS this term.

– Chris Wondolowski set up Vako’s equalizing goal in midweek, the third goal he has been directly involved in in his past four matches off the bench (two goals, one assist). Wondolowski had been directly involved in just three goals in his previous 20 substitute appearances dating back to March 2018.

– The Timbers have kept just one clean sheet in their past 32 away MLS matches, a 1-0 win at New York City in July 2019, in a run that dates back to August 2018.