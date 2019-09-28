Tigers, White Sox try again to play two

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd punctuated a solid first half of the season with a July 4 road victory against the Chicago White Sox.

As he returns to Guaranteed Rate Field to make his final start of 2019 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, knowing that he failed to build upon that success after the All-Star break, Boyd believes that a good outing can ultimately influence the elements of an improved 2020 campaign.

“It’s really important that we all understand that what we do now, as it’s been for the last few months, sets the tone going forward into next year,” Boyd said.

“Next year isn’t a foregone conclusion for where we’re going to be in the standings or for who is going to be on the roster. Everything is up for grabs. That’s all going to take care of itself. But it’s important to set the tone and understand that how we fight now … sets the tone for next year.”

The Tigers (46-112) and White Sox (70-88) were set to play a twin bill Friday but were unable to get through five innings of the opener before the game was eventually called due to inclement weather. The second game was postponed, too.

Detroit and Chicago will play a single game on Sunday, meaning both teams will play just 161 games this season.

Boyd (9-11, 4.57 ERA) went 6-6 in 18 starts with a 3.87 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 107 innings before the All-Star break. He is 3-5 in 13 starts since, posting a 5.57 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings.

His season numbers in three starts against Chicago — 2-1 with a 4.96 ERA — are comparable to his career output against them, a 4-5 record and a 4.56 ERA in 13 starts.

Despite his inconsistency down the stretch, the Tigers are confident in Boyd’s makeup and ability to lead the rotation going forward.

“He’s a battler,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s got one more start to finish up, but you know what, I consider it a good season for him, even though his record doesn’t look that good. He’s made a name for himself.”

Righty Reynaldo Lopez (9-15, 5.57 ERA) is set to start the opener for Chicago as he aims to rebound from a rough start at Detroit on Sunday. Lopez allowed nine runs on five hits in four innings during a 6-3 White Sox loss.

The outing included a spirited mound visit from Chicago manager Rick Renteria after Lopez gave up a leadoff single in the second inning.

“(I was) concerned and just making sure he was OK. That’s a young man who has some pretty good stuff, and I wanted to make sure he was aware that he was actually pitching,” Renteria said.

“I wasn’t raising my voice or anything. It was serious, but more than anything just making sure, ‘Hey listen, you’ve got good stuff. You have the ability of performing. It doesn’t look like at this particular time you are focused in doing your job.’ That’s all. Just wanted to make sure he was OK, and make sure he gets down to it and gets his job done.”

Lopez is 1-3 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts against the Tigers this season, and 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 11 career starts vs. Detroit.

The Game 2 pitching matchup is set to feature Detroit lefty Tyler Alexander (1-4, 4.99 ERA) against Chicago righty Ivan Nova (11-12, 4.80 ERA).

Alexander is 0-2 with a 5.93 ERA in three starts against the White Sox this season, including his major league debut July 3, when he pitched five innings of two-run ball.

Nova is 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA in three starts against the Tigers in 2019, and 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA over 11 career appearances vs. Detroit, including 10 starts.

–Field Level Media