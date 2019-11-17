Tiger-Cats beat Eskimos 36-16 to advance to Grey Cup

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP)Dane Evans led the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Grey Cup game in his first Canadian Football League playoff start, throwing for 386 yards and a touchdown in a 36-16 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday in the East Division final.

Hamilton will face Winnipeg next Sunday in Calgary in the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-13 on the road in the West final.

Hamilton, a CFL-best 15-3 in the regular season, advanced to the Grey Cup for the first time since losing the ’14 final to Calgary. The Ticats last won the title in 1999, the league’s second-longest drought.

Evans was 21 of 36 passing with an interception. He’s 10-2 as Hamilton’s starter.

Edmonton had chance to make it interesting when Godfrey Onyeka recovered Luke Tasker’s fumble at the Hamilton 36 early in the fourth quarter. But the Eskimos had to settle for Sean Whyte’s 30-yard field goal that cut it to 28-13.

David Watford cemented the Hamilton win with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Hamilton’s Bralon Addison had seven catches for 130 yards and Brandon Banks added four receptions for 100 yards and a TD.

Edmonton’s Trevor Harris was 29 of 41 for 319 yards with a TD and two interceptions.