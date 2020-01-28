Ticket prcies surge for first Lakers game since Kobe’s death

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – The sudden and tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has shocked the nation and the world with tributes pouring in from celebrities, teammates, and world leaders.
The city of L.A. will now want to say goodbye to Kobe at their next home game this Friday against the Portland Trailblazers. This is after Tuesday’s game against the Clippers was postponed.
Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday’s game were $190 each on the site TickPick.com and $199 each on StubHub.com. Since Bryant’s death, those prices have increased more than five-fold.
The cheapest pair of tickets on TickPick are now $1,104 as of Tuesday morning and $1,132 on StubHub with courtside tickets now going for more than $47,000.
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”