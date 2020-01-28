Ticket prcies surge for first Lakers game since Kobe’s death

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – The sudden and tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has shocked the nation and the world with tributes pouring in from celebrities, teammates, and world leaders.

The city of L.A. will now want to say goodbye to Kobe at their next home game this Friday against the Portland Trailblazers. This is after Tuesday’s game against the Clippers was postponed.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday’s game were $190 each on the site TickPick.com and $199 each on StubHub.com. Since Bryant’s death, those prices have increased more than five-fold.

The cheapest pair of tickets on TickPick are now $1,104 as of Tuesday morning and $1,132 on StubHub with courtside tickets now going for more than $47,000.

“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”