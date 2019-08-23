Thursday East Texas high school football scrimmages

The 2019 high school football regular season kicks off next Thursday Aug. 29.

Many East Texas programs used this Thursday to play their final scrimmages, while others, including many of the bigger programs will do so Friday.

The Lindale Eagles and Chapel Hill Bulldogs had a lot of offensive firepower on display as the two teams played four live 12-minute quarters. Lindale would hold off Jeff Riordan’s dogs for a 27-14 victory.

Henderson took down Gilmer 21-16 in the live portion of their scrimmage.

Arp and Elkhart scored one touchdown a piece in the controlled portion of their contest. Neither team reached the end zone in the live part.

Carlisle was in control much of the evening at home against Palestine Westwood. The Indians defeated the Panthers 21-14 in their live portion.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Next Friday Aug. 30 we will host our first Friday Football Fever of the 2019 season.

You can watch it at 10:15pm on KETK, with Fever Overtime at 11:00pm on FOX 51.

Both shows will be streamed live on EastTexasMatters.com & the FREE KETK Mobile app.