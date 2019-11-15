Thomas carries Morehead St. past Presbyterian 77-55

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Justin Thomas posted 11 points and seven rebounds as Morehead State easily beat Presbyterian 77-55 on Thursday night.

LJ Bryan had 13 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (3-0). James Baker added 10 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points for the visitors.

Owen McCormack had 11 points for the Blue Hose (1-2). Cory Hightower added 10 points.

Morehead State takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Saturday. Presbyterian takes on Notre Dame on the road on Monday.

