Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

BRUSSELS (AP)Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team’s training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches.

The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details.

Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday.

