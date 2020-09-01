The return he envisioned: Cam Ford’s career night helps Chapel Hill take down Splendora

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you are a Chapel Hill fan, you likely enjoyed the first Friday night of the high school football season.

The Bulldogs put up 65 points in route to a 32-point beat down of very solid Splendora team.

The catalyst was a young man with what he described, “A chip on his shoulder.”

In his first game after transferring back from Tyler High School to Chapel Hill, quarterback Cameron Ford accounted for seven touchdowns, running for two scores and throwing five touchdowns passes on 285 yards through the air, including three of them to his cousin Arimon “Bam” Ford.

Ford, the senior QB says getting together with him, and other teammates like sophomore receiver Tyson Berry to work out on their own during the coronavirus hiatus in the spring, was a big reason why they clicked.

“This is where I came from. Like I’m born and raised. I always wanted to bring back something to Chapel Hill. I’m starting off on the right page. My parents, the community, the coaches, my teammates, they hold to a highest standard. And I’m trying to fulfill that standard,” said Ford who attended Chapel Hill until mid-way through his freshman year. He then transferred to the Tyler Lions, and their starter for much of the 2019 season as a junior.

“It was definitely a confident boost. The kids trust the plan now that we have in place. They trust the offense and the scheme, the reads and how we do things,” said second year head coach Jeff Riordan.

Riordan also emphasized the “Stay ready so they don’t have to get ready,” mentality that they used while they were out of school.

The Bulldogs host Kaufman Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see the story.