The product of a culture change, undefeated Sabine no longer a surprise

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – A few years back, the words ‘Undefeated Sabine’ mid way through the regular season may have made many people turn heads.

That is no longer the case.

The Cardinals are 5-0 so far this year, and just opened their ‘new district of doom’ schedule with a big time 52-41 victory at Tatum.

In his third year with the Cardinals, head coach Rex Sharp says these are the fruits of a process of changing the culture in Liberty City.

In 2018, Sabine shocked then undefeated West Rusk, but missed the playoffs by one game. So this season a big part of his message has been finishing.

“We knew we were close (last season) but we didn’t know how to finish games. And so going into this season. We said now we’re to that point, realizing you can compete, it’s time to finish games. And so when we went to Tatum, we fully expected to win the football game,” said Sharp.

“Coach Sharp came in and he said we’re not having this. We’re gonna change the culture around here. And he put me in his office my sophomore year, said I want you to help me change this culture, and many others of the sophomore class. And now since we’re seniors, it’s just, everything is clicking together three years in the spread offense,” said Sabine quarterback Landon McKinney.

Sabine hosts a much improved Winnsboro team Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see the story.