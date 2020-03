AUGUSTA, Georgia (KETK) – Augusta National announced Friday morning that next month’s Masters golf tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus.

Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."



Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Breaking: The Masters, golf's first major tournament of the year, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. pic.twitter.com/DbxA9oaSfO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2020

It joins the long list of sporting events and leagues that have been canceled or postponed due to the international pandemic.

They include:

March Madness tournament

MLB season

NHL season

XFL season

All NCAA Division I championships canceled

UIL boys state basketball tournament

