The Latest: WVA football player tests positive for COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world (all times local):

A football player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Monday on the first day of voluntary workouts.

The school’s athletic department said in a statement that contact tracing identified other football players who could have been exposed to the athlete. Both the player who tested positive and the others he may have been in contact with will isolate themselves for 14 days, the statement said.

Voluntary workouts will continue for players who have tested negative for the virus, the statement said.

When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.

European Tour members would be able to play again two weeks earlier than originally planned with the announcement Monday of the consecutive golf tournaments in Austria.

Both will be dual ranking events for the European Tour and its developmental Challenge Tour.

The Austrian Open will be July 9-12 at Diamond Country Club. It will be followed by the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal, which will be July 15-18.

Both tournaments will have a purse of 500,000 euros and count toward both tours.

The full European Tour schedule starts a week later with the British Masters. That kicks off a stretch of six tournaments in England and Wales, each with a prize fund of 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The European Tour was last held March 8 at the Qatar Masters when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown. The Challenge Tour was last played Feb. 16 in South Africa, though it was not scheduled to resume until May.

