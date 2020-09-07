The Latest: Djokovic fined $10K for unsportsmanlike conduct

NEW YORK (AP)The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

3:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the U.S. Open, where he was defaulted foraccidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.

That amount is half the $20,000 that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.

The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 in prize money the U.S. Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday.

—

2:40 p.m.

Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent – either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova – for a semifinal berth.

The American has won six of her 23 major singles championships at the U.S. Open.

—

2 p.m.

Serena Williams has been pushed to a third set by Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Williams won the first set 6-3, but Sakkari took the second in a tiebreaker, converting her fifth set point when Williams missed a forehand.

Sakkari beat Williams in three sets less than two weeks ago in the Western & Southern Open.

—

1:35 p.m.

Alex de Minaur has moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any.

De Minaur took a half-dozen points in a row to take the set and was in control from there.

He is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

In the quarterfinals, de Minaur will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

—

12:50 p.m.

Serena Williams has taken the first set of her U.S. Open fourth-round match against Maria Sakkari by a 6-3 score.

—

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.

It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.

Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.

—

