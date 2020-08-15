The Latest: 9 Oklahoma football players positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Nine Oklahoma football players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a break in preseason camp.

Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Zoom call Saturday.

Riley announced on Aug. 8 that the Sooners were temporarily pausing preseason practices because of schedule changes. He gave players the option of returning home, though most stayed on campus.

After the initial testing in preparation for the July 1 start of workouts, the program had just one positive result until this week. There were two rounds of tests last week, with one positive in 205 tests.

Riley said he didn’t regret giving the players a break, but said he hopes the team learns from the situation.

“I think what we’re up against is something that’s doable, but the key is going to be for our players, our staff … how well can this virus be mitigated or stopped or contained when players or staff members are not in our facilities?” he said.

—

A tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of an ATP Challenger event in Prague.

The ATP tour tweeted that “the player has entered mandatory quarantine” at his home in line with ATP and Czech health protocols.

It did not identify the player but said he was locally based and “was not a direct acceptance into either the main draw or qualifying events” of the tournament, scheduled to last until Aug. 22.

___

The NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas has pushed its fall sports competitions to the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s board of directors announced the decision Saturday. The conference is made up of 11 schools spread throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The move affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Schedules for those sports will be reduced so those athletes don’t lose a year of eligibility, under NCAA guidelines.

The league said in July it intended to go through with fall sports. But commissioner Chris Colvin said the COVID-19 situation “evolved to the point where this decision had to be made.”

—

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports