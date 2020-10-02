The Latest: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tests positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

—

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player for the Premier League champions to test positive for the coronavirus this week.

The northwest England club said Mane has ”displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.”

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, is now self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

—

The entire Kilmarnock squad was told to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive virus cases, and its Scottish Premiership match on Friday against Motherwell was postponed.

Kilmarnock reported three cases on Wednesday and three more positive tests on Thursday, and local officials advised all of the playing squad to self-isolate.

The club said it was in no position to fulfil the fixture, and the premiership postponed it without giving a new date, while also saying it will investigate ”the circumstances leading to this postponement.”

—

The Athens Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon had been scheduled for Nov. 8. It follows the legendary route purportedly run by the ancient Greek messenger Pheidippides from Marathon to Athens to announce victory over the Persians in the Battle of Marathon in 490 B.C.

The classic marathon route has grown in popularity since the 1970s and the event now includes 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.

The Greek track federation says it had considered holding only the marathon with fewer participants and compulsory COVID-19 tests for all runners but its proposal to Greek health authorities had not been answered.

The federation says participants will be contacted and offered a refund or to transfer their participation to 2021. It says it will organize a virtual race in November that will be open to all.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports