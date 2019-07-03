The Latest: AP source: Markieff Morris to sign with Pistons

Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

5:35 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris have agreed on a two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday.

Morris has averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds during his eight-year career. The 6-foot-10 forward played a career-low 58 games last season, limited by a neck injury, for Washington and Oklahoma City. Morris averaged a career-high 15.3 points with the Phoenix Suns during the 2014-15 season and has scored at least 11.5 points per game in five seasons.

He is the twin brother of free agent Marcus Morris, who previously played for the Pistons.

Earlier this week, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose agreed to sign a two-year, $15 million contract in Detroit.

— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Larry Lage

___

2:40 p.m.

“Kawhi Watch” is reaching new levels now.

A private plane owned by the group that operates the Toronto Raptors landed Wednesday afternoon at Pearson International Airport in Toronto — and video footage suggests that Kawhi Leonard was one of the passengers on that plane.

The plane’s occupants boarded SUVs on the tarmac and were driven toward downtown Toronto, with at least one news helicopter airing their trip live even though it was not confirmed that Leonard was indeed in one of those vehicles.

Meanwhile, a large crowd was forming outside a posh downtown hotel where Raptors President Masai Ujiri had been spotted earlier in the day, with the assumption being that the hotel is where the meeting between Leonard and the team may be taking place.

Leonard is the top free agent whose decision about where to play next season remains unknown.

___

2:05 p.m.

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced the signings of forwards Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver.

Hezonja, the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft by Orlando, played three seasons with the Magic before spending last season with the New York Knicks. He averaged 8.8 points in 58 games.

Trail Blazers President Neil Olshey says the native of Croatia is “a prodigiously talented player with a high ceiling and a bright future.”

Tolliver spent last season with Minnesota. The 11-year veteran has also played with eight other teams, averaging 6.4 points.

The deals were announced Wednesday because they are among the few types of contracts that can be signed before the end of the free agency moratorium, which lasts until Saturday afternoon. Minimum-salary contracts covering one or two seasons with no bonuses could be completed once free agency opened.

___

1:45 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Boban Marjanovic have agreed on a contract that will likely make him their backup center.

The addition of Marjanovic gives the Mavericks two 7-foot-3 European players. The Serbian joins Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian forward who has agreed to a $158 million, five-year max contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because contracts can’t be signed until Saturday.

Dallas will be the fifth team in five seasons for Marjanovic, who started his NBA career with the rival San Antonio Spurs in 2015-16. The 30-year-old went to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with Philadelphia last season. He has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.

The probable starter at center is Dwight Powell, who opted in for the final year of his contract and then agreed to a three-year extension.

The addition of Marjanovic comes after the Mavericks agreed to deals with three of their own players, two of them restricted free agents in Germany’s Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Point guard J.J. Barea, the only player remaining from Dallas’ 2011 championship team now that Dirk Nowitzki has retired, is returning while still recovering after tearing an Achilles tendon last season.

— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports