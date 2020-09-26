The Latest: Georgia Tech-Syracuse delayed by virus testing

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results, Syracuse University officials said.

Three Syracuse players were re-tested for COVID-19 and the negative tests were confirmed, officials said.

The game is the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

in coronavirus infections.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar