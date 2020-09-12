The Latest: Baylor, Houston to face off Saturday in Waco

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

—

Baylor and Houston are scheduled to play each other next Saturday in Waco, Texas, after both schools had football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the teams they were supposed to play.

The Bears had their scheduled opener Saturday against Louisiana Tech put off after the Bulldogs had a wide virus outbreak in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura affecting Ruston, Louisiana, last month.

Houston was supposed to play at Memphis next Friday night. But the American Athletic Conference announced the postponement of that game Saturday, a day after Memphis paused football practice and all group activities for the team because a ”number of individuals” with the program had tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with their agreement to play next Saturday, Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series.

The former Southwest Conference rivals haven’t played since 1995, the final year of that league.

—

Memphis’ prime-time game against Houston set for Friday night has been postponed.

The American Athletic Conference announced the decision Saturday, a day after Memphis paused football practice and all group activities for the team because a ”number of individuals” with the program had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers already lost a game at Purdue previously scheduled for Saturday when the Big Ten canceled its fall football season Aug. 11. The conference says the Houston game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Memphis officials say the positive tests and contact tracing indicate most of the cases are linked to social events outside of team activities. Combined with contract tracing, Memphis says a ”significant number” are in quarantine in keeping with CDC guidelines. Officials say there are no serious cases but that all players and staff affected are being closely monitored.

The Tigers opened the season by beating Arkansas State 37-24 on Sept. 5. Their next scheduled game is Sept. 25 at UT San Antonio.

—

An undentified player for Sporting Kansas City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLS team said Saturday the player self-isolated upon the initial positive result. The player will remain in isolation until cleared by the club’s medical staff.

No other players and coaches were confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Sporting hosts Minnesota United on Sunday night.

At least two other of the league’s players and six staff members have confirmed positive tests since the teams returned to local markets after the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

—

The season-opening football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium scheduled for Sept. 19, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.

The schools made the announcement Saturday, calling it a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech said it also will pause football practice for four days.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

”The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement.

”While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits.”

—

The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday’s game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey’s Super League.

Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation.

Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.

Turkey’s soccer federation said early September that league games would be played without spectators in the first half of the new season, reversing an earlier decision to allow a limited number of fans.

Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

—

