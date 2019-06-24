‘The Jet’ documents his outstanding track career

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Sid ‘The Jet’ Garton was one of the world’s foremost sprinters in his time at Texas A&M Commerce, which was then called East Texas State University.

Now he and a track coach from Dallas, have come together to tell his story.

Garton lives in Tyler, but was raised in New Boston, where he set records in high school, before tearing up the track in Commerce.

Stuart Kantor is the track coach at Bishop Lynch in Dallas, and he heard about Garton’s story.

So one day, he made a trip to Tyler, and he and ‘The Jet’ wrote, The Untold Story, On Stride Ahead in 1958 – and Just That Close in 1960, chronicling his achievements and life.

Garton says the process was overwhelming, and can’t wait to share his journey.

“I don’t believe all that stuff about me is true,” Garton said laughing. “I mean, when people read it, they appreciate it.”

If you’d like more information on how to get your copy of this book, you can call (903) 245-5292.