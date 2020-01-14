Whitehouse ISD wants whole town to wear red on Friday to support Mahomes in AFC title game

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD is making a special request for their entire community this Friday: wear red to show support for former East Texas legend and Wildcat alumnus Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led the Wildcats at quarterback and graduated back in 2014. He attended Texas Tech University, where ranks in the top three of most statistical categories for the Red Raiders.

He was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The young star has led Kansas City to their second straight championship game and is trying to place the franchise into their first Super Bowl in the past 51 years.

Mahomes is having another stellar season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.

He led the Chiefs to a historic comeback against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round; Kansas City trailed 24-0 at the end of the first quarter, but by the end of the game they won 51-31.

The Tennessee Titans are the only team standing in their way on the path to the Super Bowl; the Titans are themselves on a magical, unexpected run. They upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round, then proceeded to take down the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The AFC title game will be played on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Central time.

The winner will face either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on February 2.