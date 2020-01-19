Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after running for a 27 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas City, MO (KETK) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would not be denied in the AFC Championship game this season.

Last year, a late offsides penalty helped the Patriots slip by Kansas City and into the Super Bowl, but in 2020, the East Texan and his team took care of the Tennessee Titans, 35-24.

Mahomes was a star at Whitehouse and broke numerous records while in Lubbock at Texas Tech.

Now he will get a chance to play on the largest stage in sports, Super Bowl 54, in Miami.

Kickoff will at 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd, and you can watch Mahomes make history on Fox 51.