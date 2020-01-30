Whitehouse business owner paying tribute to Mahomes by making special drink

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Several shops in East Texas have found their own unique way to support their hometown hero.

The Daily Fix Nutrition has created a drink in honor of Mahomes with the Chiefs colors.

They also have a flag supporting the red and gold hanging up in their storefront.

“You don’t get to see kids from smaller cities making it super big, so I’m super excited. they have a great family. he’s a great guy. go chiefs!” said Sarah Fader, the owner.

Each day they are doing a Chief’s special, so you are encouraged to stop by.