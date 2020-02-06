WATCH: Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate at Parade of Champions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP/WDAF) – The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the second time in franchise history, and fans packed a two-mile parade route that ended at Union Station, where it culminated with a rally on Wednesday afternoon.

Wind chills in the teens didn’t deter fans as they bundled up for the chilly conditions with some arriving as early at 5:00 a.m.

The celebration was organized and took place just days after the Chiefs seized the Lombardi Trophy from the San Francisco 49ers.

The team traveled along the route in 17 double-decker buses along with coaches, staff, and other distinguished guests.

















Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, and Whitehouse native has captured the fans’ devotion in only his third NFL season and struggled with a strained voice but said the championship fulfilled two goals he set when he became the team’s starter.

First, he said, he wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy for winning the AFC championship back to Kansas City. The late Lamar Hunt and the Hunt family founded the team as the Dallas Texans in 1960 before moving the team to Kansas City in 1963 and changing the name. He also stated his goal of bringing home to Lombardi Trophy after the AFC Championship.

“The second most important thing I wanted to do was get the Lombardi Trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid,” he said.

During the parade, Mahomes was seen chugging beer and at one point poured a beer from the top of a double-decker bus into the mouth of Kelce, who was in the street.

The Super Bowl 54 win was the franchise’s first in 50 years. The previous victory came in Super Bowl 4 over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.