Troup boxing coach remembered after predicting teams to play in Super Bowl 54

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Tonight’s game was extra special for one East Texas family as they paid tribute to their husband, father, and friend who passed away three months ago.

Shawn Vascocue predicted the Chiefs and 49ers to be in the Super Bowl before he died. That prediction came true and now they are calling it a ‘match made in heaven.’

While losing one of their own has been tough, cheering on their favorite team has kept the family together and stronger than ever.

Known by many in the community, he was a huge 49ers fan.

“Every time they made a good play, he would jump up. These are all 49ers hats, he said he’d never buy another hat,” said Peyton Vascocu, son.

Vascocue lost his battle to Pancreatic Cancer just three months ago.

“He would never give up in the ring, on the team, on himself,” said Peyton.

Loyal to his team, he got to go to one of the 49ers games during his final years.

While the prediction was long ago, the memory of him continues.

“Somehow he’s here, he put his hand on the team. I feel like he kind of rubbed off on the 49ers. He said if I’m gonna fight, they’re gonna fight,” said Peyton.

Even though their team didn’t win, they believe Shawn Vascocu is cheering on the team and his family.

When Shawn was undergoing treatment, Patrick Mahomes sent him a signed letter that read ‘I cheer for Shawn Vascocu.’ He also signed the hat that now hangs on Shawn’s mirror.