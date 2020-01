KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Oil Palace will be hosting a local watch party for anyone hoping to cheer on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and admission will be free with concessions and adult drinks available for purchase. Parking is available for $10 a car.

All ages are welcome and more information can be found on the Oil Palace’s Facebook page.

The Super Bowl will be Sunday, February 2 with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. Central Time.